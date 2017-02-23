Ontario police to reveal details of international drugs and guns investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to release details on a lengthy international guns and drugs investigation.

Police said in a media release the 18-month long probe targeted illegal firearms, identity theft, drug trafficking, cross border smuggling and proceeds of crime.

The investigation involved multiple police forces including the RCMP, the Montreal police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police said the crimes took place in Ontario, Quebec and the United States.

The press conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m in Vaughan, Ont.