February 23, 2017 2:43 am

NYC landlord accused of stabbing tenant to death over outstanding rent

By Staff The Associated Press

A street in the Bronx area of New York City.

Wikimedia Commons user Wikiwiki718
A New York City landlord is accused of stabbing his tenant to death following an apparent dispute over unpaid rent.

Police responding to a 911 call of a person stabbed in front of a home in the Bronx Wednesday night found the tenant, 44-year-old Zakir Khan, with multiple stab wounds. Khan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Khan and his landlord, 51-year-old Taha Mahran, had been arguing over rent money.

Mahran has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
