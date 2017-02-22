Crews battle basement fire at southwest Calgary home

Crews were called to the scene of a fire at a southwest Calgary home just before 5 p.m. Wednesday night, fire officials said.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the basement of the home.

Firefighters entered the basement and said they were met with significant flames and smoke.

The single family home is located in the 7100-block of Elbow Drive S.W.

Officials said a family of four and their guests were home when the fire was discovered.

They were able to get out when they noticed smoke coming from the basement and escaped without injuries.

Fire crews quickly got the blaze under control and damage was limited to the basement.

Traffic in both directions of Elbow Drive between 69 and 75 Avenue was shut down and cars were rerouted by police until 6:30 p.m.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.