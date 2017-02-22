Lake Country council shuts down motel for health and safety reasons

Lake City council voted unanimously at its Tuesday night meeting to not renew the business license for the Airport Inn Lakeside.

It’s because of alleged violations of health and safety provisions of the BC Building Code and local bylaws, including electrical and structural deficiencies and fire safety issues.

“They tend to get identified during fire inspection, remedied, and then the pop up again,” said community development manager Jamie McEwan. There’s a significant amount of concern they occur so frequently.”

Motel owner, Raif Fleihan, addressed council with a passionate but often disjointed defence of his business.

“You don’t have to cancel my license, the business is gone, the damage in the millions,” said Fleihan while criticizing the media.

He was apparently referencing news stories regarding complaints about bed bugs and mold at the Airport Inn Lakeside.

Fliehan will not get his business license until the motel complies with the building code and bylaws.

“To date, the owner of the business has not made significant efforts to bring the property or the business into compliance,” said McEwan.

The district is asking for:

– A report from the BC Safety Authority stating electrical issues are compliant.

-A structural engineer report stating a floor system saturated with water is safe.

– An expert’s report stating mold remediation is complete.

– A complete building permit application.

“Last nail in the coffin,” said Fleihan.