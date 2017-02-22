Vernon student makes sure everyone at her school gets a compliment on Anti-Bullying Day

Pink Shirt Day was Wednesday, marking an annual occasion in which many people wore pink to take a symbolic stand against bullying.

However, one Grade 12 student at Vernon Secondary School took that anti-bullying message a step further this year.

Shaughnessy Barker wrote personalized compliments for every student and staff member at her school with the help of her mother and another student.

They wrote compliments for approximately 1,000 students and dozens of staff members at the school.

She wrote the compliments on pink post-it notes and put them up in a common area of her school. Every student had a positive message waiting for them when they came to class on Wednesday morning.

“We did it to kind of make every kid feel like they were included,” Barker told Global News.

“Even though Anti-Bullying Day is about stopping the bully I think it should also be about making other people feel good and really promoting positivity and happiness. By doing this I think it shines a really good light on what Anti-Bullying Day should be.”

Students appreciated the effort and enjoyed sharing their personal compliments, Barker said.

“It’s nice to see a little bit of a chain reaction happening to because kids are being kind to each other as well,” she said.