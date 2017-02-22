North Vancouver apartment fire sends 1 person to hospital
Fire crews were called to the scene of an apartment fire in North Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire, which damaged a three-storey apartment building at 2061 Lonsdale Avenue, caused delays on nearby Highway 1.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the City of North Vancouver Fire Department said the fire had been extinguished and one resident was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries.
More to come…
