Volunteer Lethbridge is challenging you to donate 150 hours of service for Canada’s birthday

There is no shortage of celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday and Volunteer Lethbridge is joining the party.

“All the volunteer centres across Canada are actually working together this year to promote and encourage all Canadians to volunteer 150 hours as their gift back to Canada,” said Diana Sim with Volunteer Lethbridge.

Southern Albertans can sign up with Volunteer Lethbridge and track the amount of hours they rack up.

Tiffany Herrell will be doing her part to log as many hours as she can to represent the city.

She added she was instilled with the importance of volunteering at a very young age by her mom.

“When I came to Lethbridge, I naturally found Volunteer Lethbridge and I started volunteering around the city.”

The 22-year-old said her favourite way to give back is with the Random Acts of Kindness Day with the Downtown BRZ and Volunteer Lethbridge, handing out gift cards at random.

“You get the chance to interact with the new Canadians who are taking classes and learning English through Flexibility Learning,” Herrell said.

“For me, that has been the most rewarding because I had try to learn another language and I realize how hard it is. And these are people who are coming from very different backgrounds from mine and they are practicing their English and it’s an inspiring volunteer opportunity for me.”

There are hundreds of opportunities to volunteer in southern Alberta, whether it be hands on, in a group or on your own. Volunteer Lethbridge said they can help you find the perfect place to get started so you can work up to 150 hours.

“If you take volunteers away from organizations or subtract the work that they do, most definitely we won’t be able to do what we do,” Sim added.

You can visit volunteerlethbridge.com to sign up for the challenge and get a list of volunteer ideas.