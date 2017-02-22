ASIRT investigating after officer fires gun during Barrhead arrest attempt

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer fired his gun in a Barrhead, Alta. home while investigating a man “known to have warrants for his arrest.”

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), a Mountie noticed a vehicle associated with a 33-year-old wanted man at a Barrhead residence early Wednesday morning.

ASIRT said at around 4:45 a.m., “RCMP members approached the residence to investigate” when an “incident occurred inside the residence” that resulted in one officer firing his gun. According to ASIRT, nobody was injured as a result of the shot being fired and the man in the home fled before being arrested without incident.

ASIRT is now investigating what led to the officer firing his gun.

The civilian oversight agency is called on to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Barrhead is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.