UVIC oceanographer in running to be Canada’s next astronaut

Jay Cullen could be trading in his camera for a space suit.

The University of Victoria Oceanographer is one of the 72 candidates who made the short list to be Canada’s next astronaut.

The Canadian Space Agency will be picking two lucky people, out of 4000 applicants to join their team.

“I had always wanted to apply,” said Cullen. “I had always envisioned I would contribute to space exploration and this competition represented that opportunity, so I started preparing immediately.”

The next round of assessments for the job includes physical, mental, and social tests.

Twenty applicants will be narrowed down before two will be selected this summer.