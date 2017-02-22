Calgary man accused in deadly drunk driving crash pleads not guilty

Dale Cameron Neisz, 39, has pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges following a deadly crash along Memorial Drive in July.

Neisz was allegedly behind the wheel during the early morning hours of July 2 when his 2012 Ford Fusion struck the centre median and rolled, striking a tree.

Kanaye Renfrew, 30, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Another 32-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: Victim in Calgary crash died on her wedding anniversary

Neisz suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the car was travelling more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

In August, Calgary police issued warrants for Neisz after it was believed he left the province. He was later located and arrested.

READ MORE: Calgary police arrest man wanted in fatal Memorial Drive crash

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23.

Neisz’s charges include: