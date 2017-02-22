Crime
February 22, 2017 6:47 pm

Calgary man accused in deadly drunk driving crash pleads not guilty

TRACY NAGAI By Reporter  Global News

Dale Neisz was charged after a July 2016 crash that left one woman dead.

Dale Cameron Neisz, 39, has pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges following a deadly crash along Memorial Drive in July.

Neisz was allegedly behind the wheel during the early morning hours of July 2 when his 2012 Ford Fusion struck the centre median and rolled, striking a tree.

Kanaye Renfrew, 30, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Another 32-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Neisz suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the car was travelling more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

In August, Calgary police issued warrants for Neisz after it was believed he left the province. He was later located and arrested.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23.

Neisz’s charges include:

  • Criminal negligence causing death
  • Criminal negligence causing bodily harm
  • Impaired driving causing death
  • Impaired driving causing bodily harm
  • Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08, causing death
  • Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08, causing injury

