How Regina police are catching distracted drivers with ‘Operation Bus Cop’

Regina police will be riding public transit buses next month to catch drivers using their cellphone.

During “Operation Bus Cop,” uniformed police officers will be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

.@reginapolice officers will be out later on the 🚌 today to give warning tickets to distracted drivers. #yqr just don't do it!! pic.twitter.com/pDcnEdUSuE — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) February 22, 2017

Once located, police will radio another officer who will then stop the motorist.

The police officer on the bus will stay on the bus. Any violators will be fined $280.

“Sometimes to have a gentle reminder to have more enforcement taking place, and it won’t be as visible as perhaps people would imagine it is,” Regina police inspector Lorilee Davies said.

According to SGI’s 2015 numbers, distracted drivers were responsible for 5,700 collisions, 802 injuries and 36 deaths last year.

“People need to understand that they are piloting 2000 lbs of glass and steel at high speeds,” SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy said.

“The phone can wait. The text message can wait. Your makeup can wait.”

The concept of police riding the bus isn’t a new concept in Canada.

Major cities like Victoria and Laval, Que. have adopted the tactic with success.

“Anecdotally from other agencies, they have said they have found success in it and increased awareness. I think even if we raise awareness about distracted driving, that’s a success for us,” Davies said.

Regina’s mayor said it’s a good opportunity to increase awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

“We need to get the message out there that it’s not safe at any time to have your cellphone usage while you’re driving,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Regina police will focus on high traffic routes during all hours of the day.

“Operation Bus Cop” will begin in March and run all month. During this time, police will also still be ticketing distracted drivers in other ways.

On Wednesday, police officers were out riding the bus. They handed out warning tickets and education pamphlets to any violators.