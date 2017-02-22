2 arrested in dangerous driving spree that narrowly misses Vernon Mountie

Two people have been arrested after a dangerous driving spree that spanned from Vernon to West Kelowna Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. a Vernon police officer approached the driver of a potentially stolen vehicle from Alberta at a mall complex on 32 Street in Vernon.

“The male driver of the truck fled from the scene in an extremely dangerous manner nearly striking the officer,” Cst. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

Mounties received numerous complaints from the public about the man driving dangerously, and using those tips RCMP were able to track his movement from Vernon to West Kelowna’s Westside Road.

RCMP found the suspect vehicle on a side street off of Westside road.

Two suspects, a 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, were arrested not far from the truck.

The man is facing numerous charges including dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while prohibited.

Both are being held in custody until they appear in Vernon court.