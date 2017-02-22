4 people arrested after $55K worth of drugs seized from Lethbridge SUV and home
Alberta law enforcement officials have charged four people with drug-related offences after intercepting a vehicle they believe was used to courier drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge.
With the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP, ALERT seized an estimated $55,000 worth of drugs and a vehicle.
ALERT said a man driving a Nissan Rogue “loaded with drugs” was apprehended at a traffic stop on Highway 3 on Feb. 20. A home in the 1600 block of St. George Road N. was then searched and more drugs were found, police said.
RCMP said the SUV was driven by 38-year-old James Shaw of Lethbridge.
ALERT’s Lethbridge Organized Crime and Gangs team seized the following:
- 261 grams of methamphetamine;
- 57 grams of cocaine;
- 1.6 kilograms of marijuana;
- 76 grams of cannabis resin;
- 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
- 9 grams of heroin;
- $2,555 cash proceeds of crime;
A total of 15 charges related to drug offences have been laid again four people:
- James Shaw, 38, of Lethbridge
- Jadeyn Van Robaeys, 20, of Shaughnessy
- Sharon Voyko, 25, of Lethbridge
- Katlyn Miller, 22, of Penticton, B.C.
