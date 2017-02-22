Crime
4 people arrested after $55K worth of drugs seized from Lethbridge SUV and home

ALERT and RCMP seized an estimated $55, 000 worth of drugs and a vehicle they believe was used to courier drugs in southern Alberta.

Alberta law enforcement officials have charged four people with drug-related offences after intercepting a vehicle they believe was used to courier drugs from Calgary to Lethbridge.

With the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP, ALERT seized an estimated $55,000 worth of drugs and a vehicle.

ALERT said a man driving a Nissan Rogue “loaded with drugs” was apprehended at a traffic stop on Highway 3 on Feb. 20. A home in the 1600 block of St. George Road N. was then searched and more drugs were found, police said.

RCMP said the SUV was driven by 38-year-old James Shaw of Lethbridge.

ALERT’s Lethbridge Organized Crime and Gangs team seized the following:

  • 261 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 57 grams of cocaine;
  • 1.6 kilograms of marijuana;
  • 76 grams of cannabis resin;
  • 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
  • 9 grams of heroin;
  • $2,555 cash proceeds of crime;

A total of 15 charges related to drug offences have been laid again four people:

  • James Shaw, 38, of Lethbridge
  • Jadeyn Van Robaeys, 20, of Shaughnessy
  • Sharon Voyko, 25, of Lethbridge
  • Katlyn Miller, 22, of Penticton, B.C.

