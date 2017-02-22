Children terrified after Peel bus driver pulls over after ‘loud and disruptive’ behaviour

Parents in Brampton are calling for a school bus driver to be removed from their children’s route after students were dropped at home more than an hour late last week.

Fifty students ranging from JK to Grade 8 from Mount Royal Public School in Brampton were being driven home on Feb. 15 when the bus pulled over during the trip.

“The bus driver pulled over to the side of the road when she felt it was unsafe to proceed given that the students on the bus were loud and disruptive,” Peel Region District School Board spokeswoman Carla Pereira told Global News.

READ MORE: Ontario ombudsman reviews Toronto school bus delays

“What she did was just wait on the bus for approximately twenty minutes to see if the students were quieting down.”

When they didn’t, the school board said the bus returned to the school where the vice principal told the kids to settle down.

“At that point, the bus driver did finish the route,” Pereira said.

READ MORE: ‘Where’s My Bus?’ GPS system lets parents track school buses

The school bus route is only three kilometres long and normally takes only minutes to drive.

For parents left waiting at the bus stop, it was a stressful hour waiting for their children. The school board said it sent a message to parents about the delay, but not everyone got the message.

Jashanmeet Dhillon’s five-year-old son was one of the kids on the bus. He said his son was hungry and afraid when the bus finally brought him home.

“He was crying, he was really crying badly,” Dhillon said.

Daljit Beniwal’s children, who are seven and eight years old, were also in tears and didn’t want to ride the bus anymore.

“When they came off, they were hugging me saying, ‘Mom, I never want to go back to school, I don’t want to take this bus,” Beniwal said.

According to the Students Transportation of Peel Region rules, school bus drivers must “always deliver students to their scheduled destination even if they display unruly behaviour.”

READ MORE: How Canadian schools are fighting bullying on the bus

Despite calls from parents for the driver to be removed from the route, she remains on the job. However, she is now accompanied by a senior bus company representative.

For parents, that’s not good enough.

“I don’t feel my kids are safe,” Beniwal said.