Shotgun, $30K in drugs seized from Medicine Hat homes

In two separate raids, Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) in Medicine Hat seized a shotgun, cash and $30,000 worth of drugs this past week.

On Feb. 18, ALERT along with the help of police and the RCMP, seized a shotgun with 30 rounds of ammunition, $15,000 worth of drugs and cash – including 68 grams of cocaine from a northeast apartment suite.

Taylor Weiss-Linder, a 20-year-old from Medicine Hat, has been charged with the following;

Trafficking

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a loaded restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Breach of recognizance

Mackenzie Osgood, a 19-year-old from Medicine Hat, has been charged with drug trafficking.

Earlier in the week, on Feb. 17, ALERT found $17,600 in cash and drugs in the search of a hotel room in the city’s northwest. The following items were seized;

86 fentanyl pills

29 oxycodone pills

2.5 litres of GHB

16 grams of cocaine

1.5 grams of methamphetamine

1 gram of heroin

$5,120 cash proceeds of crime

Aaron Bodnaruk, a 31-year-old man from Red Deer, was charged with drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance.

Officials said Bodnaruk’s breach charges stem from a previous Medicine Hat police investigation that occurred in December 2016, and drug charges from Blackfalds RCMP in January 2017.

Anyone with information about suspected drug or gang activity in their community are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

ALERT is funded by the Alberta government and is a compilation of the province’s law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.