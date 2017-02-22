Shotgun, $30K in drugs seized from Medicine Hat homes
On Feb. 18, ALERT along with the help of police and the RCMP, seized a shotgun with 30 rounds of ammunition, $15,000 worth of drugs and cash – including 68 grams of cocaine from a northeast apartment suite.
Taylor Weiss-Linder, a 20-year-old from Medicine Hat, has been charged with the following;
- Trafficking
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a loaded restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Breach of recognizance
Mackenzie Osgood, a 19-year-old from Medicine Hat, has been charged with drug trafficking.
Earlier in the week, on Feb. 17, ALERT found $17,600 in cash and drugs in the search of a hotel room in the city’s northwest. The following items were seized;
- 86 fentanyl pills
- 29 oxycodone pills
- 2.5 litres of GHB
- 16 grams of cocaine
- 1.5 grams of methamphetamine
- 1 gram of heroin
- $5,120 cash proceeds of crime
Aaron Bodnaruk, a 31-year-old man from Red Deer, was charged with drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance.
Officials said Bodnaruk’s breach charges stem from a previous Medicine Hat police investigation that occurred in December 2016, and drug charges from Blackfalds RCMP in January 2017.
Anyone with information about suspected drug or gang activity in their community are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
ALERT is funded by the Alberta government and is a compilation of the province’s law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments