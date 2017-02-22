WE Day Saskatchewan 2017 lineup announced

Another big day for youth in the province is right around the corner when WE Day Saskatchewan comes to Saskatoon.

The lineup of speakers, performers and presenters set to take the stage has been released.

Mental health advocate and mother of Canada’s prime minister, Margaret Trudeau is a headliner.

Country star Brett Kissel will be there, and the event will be co-hosted by television personalities Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde, pop artist Inez Point, and R&B singer Jully Black.

“As Canadians it is our duty to lead by example and to be a force of kindness, inclusivity and positive change in the world” Kissel said in a statement.

“Everyone at WE Day Saskatchewan understands the importance of giving back and that even the smallest of actions can make a world of a difference. It’s an honour to celebrate what’s been accomplished and inspire future change with such a remarkable group of young people.”

Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and motivational speakers also fill out the agenda.

WE Day co-founder Craig Kielburger said WE Day celebrates youth who have made a difference at home and around the world.

“Standing in a stadium full of passionate youth will affirm your belief that real change can happen—and is happening every single day right here in Saskatchewan,” Kielburger said in a release.

“This past school year more than 430 schools and groups around the province made an incredible impact in their own backyards and in communities around the world through their commitment and passion for change.”

Students earn their way to the event, which is free of charge, by taking action on one local and one world cause of their choice.

WE Day Saskatchewan takes place on March 15 at SaskTel Centre.