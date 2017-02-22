Canada
February 22, 2017 12:37 pm

Winter weights being removed on some Saskatchewan highways

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Highways Ministry is removing winter weights on some Saskatchewan roads due to warm weather.

File / Global News
A A

Warm weather is forcing the Highways Ministry to remove winter weights on some Saskatchewan roads.

Starting at 12:10 a.m. CT on Feb, 24, increased winter weights will be removed in southwest Saskatchewan (a full list is at the end of this story).

READ MORE: Pothole season comes early to Saskatoon

Officials are asking truckers and shippers to monitor their loads and to watch for further restrictions.

Winter weights typically run from mid-November until mid-March during the freeze period, allowing trucks to carry heavier loads.

Updates of winter weight restriction orders are issued every Tuesday and Friday until March 15, when winter weights are no longer in effect.

There are also upcoming spring road bans during the thaw period.

Truckers can find those restrictions on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline website or by contacting the office at 1-888-335-7623.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway Hotline
Saskatchewan Highway Hotline
Saskatchewan Highways Ministry
Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways
Warm Weather
Winter Weight Restriction Orders
Winter Weights

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News