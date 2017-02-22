Winnipeg police renew call for help in Marilyn Rose Munroe homicide investigation

WINNIPEG — One year after finding the body of Marilyn Rose Munroe in a North End home, police are asking for any clues to help solve the homicide.

Munroe, 41, was last seen alive Feb. 12, 2016, in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street. Officers found her body in a home in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue Feb. 22, 2016.

“While the investigation is progressing, members of the homicide unit are attempting to ascertain Munroe’s whereabouts and movements prior to her death,” Winnipeg Police Const. Rob Carver said Wednesday at a media conference.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who had contact with Munroe between the period of Jan. 31, 2016 and Feb. 22, 2016.

“Details such of her travels, appoints, or any contact she may had during this period could be critical in the investigation,” Carver added.

Police said Munroe could been involved in the drug culture, specifically methamphetamine.

“This [information] could be important in the case moving forward,” Carver said.

If you have any information regarding the investigation you’re asked to call investigators at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-847