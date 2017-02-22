Consumer
February 22, 2017 12:24 pm
Updated: February 22, 2017 12:40 pm

SodaStream issues recall over bursting bottle risk

Tania Kohut By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

SodaStream has recalled thousands of carbonating bottles.

SodaStream is recalling thousands of its carbonating bottles because there’s a risk they could burst under pressure, causing injury.

It’s recommended consumers “immediately stop” using the bottles. So far no injuries have been reported.

“The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders,” the recall notice states.

The bottles were sold in-store and online between February 2016 and January 2017. Roughly 7,600 of the bottles have been sold in Canada and a further 51,000 in the U.S.

The bottles are the 1-litre, blue-tint, dishwasher safe model with an expiry date of April 2020 — look for 04/2020.

The voluntary recall was prompted by a “manufacturing defect,” the company states.

SodaStream’s in-home devices turn still water into sparkling water by adding carbon dioxide using a pressurized CO2 canister. The system uses special carbonating bottles that users attach to the SodaStream device during the carbonation process.

You can follow these steps on SodaStream’s website to determine if you have a bottle that has been recalled. If you qualify, you will then be asked to submit your information and be provided with a shipping label in order to return the bottle for a refund.

