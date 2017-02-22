burnaby rcmp
February 22, 2017 9:17 am
Updated: February 22, 2017 9:36 am

Serious crash closes part of Lougheed Highway in Burnaby

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Burnaby RCMP on scene of a crash on Lougheed Highway.

Global News
A A

A single-vehicle crash has closed part of the Lougheed Highway through Burnaby this morning.

The vehicle left the road going eastbound and slammed into a pole near Production Way around 4 a.m.

There is no indication yet of how many people were in the car or how serious their injuries are. The car has been covered with a tarp however. An ambulance also left the scene a short time ago without lights and sirens on.

Burnaby RCMP have closed one lane in each direction between Underhill Avenue and Production Way.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
Burnaby crash
burnaby rcmp
Lougheed Highway
Lougheed Highway crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News