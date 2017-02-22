Serious crash closes part of Lougheed Highway in Burnaby
A A
A single-vehicle crash has closed part of the Lougheed Highway through Burnaby this morning.
The vehicle left the road going eastbound and slammed into a pole near Production Way around 4 a.m.
There is no indication yet of how many people were in the car or how serious their injuries are. The car has been covered with a tarp however. An ambulance also left the scene a short time ago without lights and sirens on.
Burnaby RCMP have closed one lane in each direction between Underhill Avenue and Production Way.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments