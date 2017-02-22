Crown attempts to have Christopher Garnier’s bail revoked after alleged breach

The man accused of killing Catherine Campbell will remain in jail for at least another week.

Christopher Garnier, 28, was arrested this week after police allege he broke the conditions of his release plan.

Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Campbell’s death. The body of the off-duty police officer was found under the overpass to the Macdonald Bridge in September of 2015.

Garnier had been in jail for more than a year when he was released on bail in December 2016.

Police allege several attempts to check on Garnier went unanswered and charged him with three counts of breaching a recognizance.

Crown attorney Christine Driscoll has made an application with Nova Scotia Supreme Court to try and revoke Garnier’s bail based on new allegations.

“When it’s alleged that someone has breached that bail it would be the crowns concern that that bail plan is not operating as it should,” said Driscoll.

“Out of concern for the proper administration of the bail process and the safety of the public, we’d have to turn our attention to is this bail plan working and if its not, what if anything can be done about it.”

A judge has remanded Garnier to jail until March 3, at which time a bail revocation hearing will be held.

Driscoll says if the Crown is successful in having bail revoked, the next step would be for Garnier and his lawyer to have a show cause hearing to demonstrate why he should be re-released on his own behalf.