London set to break third record-high temperature in less than a week

A 36-year-old weather record is expected to fall in London Wednesday, the third in less than a week.

The forecast calls for a high of 16 C, and it’s possible we could reach 18 C. The record high at the London International Airport for Feb. 22 is 9.1 C set back in 1981. This comes after two weather records were broken during the long Family Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday could also set a record for the warmest February day ever, beating the Feb. 26, 2000 high of 17.8 C.

The lowest recorded temperature for this day is -22 C, but Londoners won’t get the cold shoulder at a number of outdoor activity venues in the London area.

Caradoc Sands opened their 18-hole golf course over the weekend, and plan to stay open for as long as the forecast allows.

“We’re able to get carts out because we’re a sand-based golf course,” said Caradoc Sands general manager Denton Hackney.

“Usually people try to stay on the cart path, but this time of year we actually want to keep them off the cart path so they don’t sink in.”

Hackney says they had around 180 people on the course each day on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Greg Straus — part of Boler Mountain’s management team — says skiers and snowboarders are taking to the man-made snow in short sleeves.

“The best part about this is there has been very little rain associated with this warm spell, so definitely people have been out having a great time with this warmer weather,” said Boler Mountain manager Greg Straus.

“They been enjoying a different kind of skiing without the goggles on and mitts and hats.”

Strays says numbers are down slightly from around the same time last year, but there are still plenty of people on the slopes. London’s only ski hill has a stockpile of man-made snow to get them through the warm spell.

The double-digit temperatures are not expected to last long though. Thursday’s high is expected to be 15 C, showers are expected Friday and Saturday as we drop to a high of 2 C on Sunday.