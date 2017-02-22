WestJet adds more summer flights at Winnipeg airport

Travellers flying around the country this summer will now have more flight options.

On Monday, WestJet announced it’s adding more flights to its summer schedule. The airline will add non-stop flights from Winnipeg to Abbotsford, B.C., and increase flights to Edmonton and Hamilton.

This comes nearly a month after its competitor, NewLeaf, increased flights to the same three destinations. The low-cost airline launched July 25, 2016 and offers discount fare flights around Canada.

WestJet summer additions:

Service between Winnipeg and Edmonton will increase from 21 flights per week to 24 starting April 30.

There will now be 60 weekly departures from Winnipeg to Abbosford starting in May.

Daily service from Winnipeg to Hamilton starts May 1.

NewLeaf summer additions:

Service from Winnipeg to Abbotsford will increase to nine times a week starting May 1.

Service from Winnipeg to Edmonton will increase to three times a week starting May 1.

Service form Winnipeg to Hamilton will increase to five times per week starting May 1.

The summer schedule for both companies runs from April 30 to the end of October.