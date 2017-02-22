Canada
February 22, 2017 9:03 am

WestJet adds more summer flights at Winnipeg airport

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

WestJet announced it will be adding more flights to its summer schedule.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Travellers flying around the country this summer will now have more flight options.

On Monday, WestJet announced it’s adding more flights to its summer schedule. The airline will add non-stop flights from Winnipeg to Abbotsford, B.C., and increase flights to Edmonton and Hamilton.

This comes nearly a month after its competitor, NewLeaf, increased flights to the same three destinations. The low-cost airline launched July 25, 2016 and offers discount fare flights around Canada.

READ MORE: Discount airline NewLeaf nearly doubles flights at Edmonton International Airport

WestJet summer additions:

  • Service between Winnipeg and Edmonton will increase from 21 flights per week to 24 starting April 30.
  • There will now be 60 weekly departures from Winnipeg to Abbosford starting in May.
  • Daily service from Winnipeg to Hamilton starts May 1.

NewLeaf summer additions:

  • Service from Winnipeg to Abbotsford will increase to nine times a week starting May 1.
  • Service from Winnipeg to Edmonton will increase to three times a week starting May 1.
  • Service form Winnipeg to Hamilton will increase to five times per week starting May 1.

The summer schedule for both companies runs from April 30 to the end of October.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
NewLeaf
newleaf winnipeg
WestJet
westjet increasing flights
Westjet Winnipeg
Winnipeg Airport

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News