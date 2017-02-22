Crime
February 22, 2017 8:13 am

Man shot outside of restaurant in Terrebonne

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 47-year-old man was shot in the arm in Terrebonne. The alleged suspect has not been located, Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

A 47-year-old man has suffered a gunshot wound to his arm after he was shot in Terrebonne.

According to a press release from the Terrebonne police, the incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of Houston restaurant.

The victim was taken to hospital and is known to police.

The alleged suspect has not been located.

 

