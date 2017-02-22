Man shot outside of restaurant in Terrebonne

A 47-year-old man has suffered a gunshot wound to his arm after he was shot in Terrebonne.

According to a press release from the Terrebonne police, the incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of Houston restaurant.

The victim was taken to hospital and is known to police.

The alleged suspect has not been located.