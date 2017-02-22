Man shot outside of restaurant in Terrebonne
A A
A 47-year-old man has suffered a gunshot wound to his arm after he was shot in Terrebonne.
According to a press release from the Terrebonne police, the incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of Houston restaurant.
READ MORE: Terrebonne man recovering after being attacked in his home
The victim was taken to hospital and is known to police.
The alleged suspect has not been located.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments