Ahuntsic-Cartierville fire damages residential complex

A residential complex in Ahuntsic-Cartierville went up in flames overnight.

The complex was currently under construction and housed approximately 20 people.

According to Montreal fire department operations chief Serge Bienvenu, nobody was injured in the fire and damage is estimated at approximately $120,000.

The fire started on the second floor and made its way up to third floor and roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about two hours.