Crime
February 22, 2017 6:46 am

Man crashes through bank window on Saint-Laurent Boulevard

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Early Wednesday morning a man has crashed his car through the window of a bank on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
At around 2 a.m. Wednesday a 24-year-old man crashed his car into a bank on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Jarry Street West.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the man was not under the influence of alcohol and was not speeding.

Bergeron said the man had no intent of stealing, but he could be charged with mischief.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

