Man crashes through bank window on Saint-Laurent Boulevard
At around 2 a.m. Wednesday a 24-year-old man crashed his car into a bank on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Jarry Street West.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the man was not under the influence of alcohol and was not speeding.
Bergeron said the man had no intent of stealing, but he could be charged with mischief.
Nobody was injured in the crash.
