Fog advisory in effect for the Greater Toronto Area
A A
The Greater Toronto Area is under a fog advisory Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada said some regions may experience near zero visibility.
The visibility is expected to improve by mid-morning as the dense fog dissipates.
Drivers are being warned to slow down as the reduced visibility can be hazardous.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments