February 22, 2017 6:22 am

Fog advisory in effect for the Greater Toronto Area

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News
The Greater Toronto Area is under a fog advisory Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said some regions may experience near zero visibility.

The visibility is expected to improve by mid-morning as the dense fog dissipates.

Drivers are being warned to slow down as the reduced visibility can be hazardous.

