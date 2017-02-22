One dead after crash in Hamilton
One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a crash in Hamilton Tuesday night.
The collision happened around 11 p.m. on the Red Hill Valley Parkway between Greenhill Avenue and King Street.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene and the male driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital in serious condition.
The Red Hill Valley Parkway between Greenhill and King is closed for the investigation.
