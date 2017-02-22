Racist graffiti found at Gladstone Secondary School

School and community leaders have expressed concern over racist graffiti that appeared on the walls of Gladstone Secondary School.

“Offensive and disgusting” words and symbols were found on the school’s exterior walls on Monday, according to a letter by Principal Chris Parker.

One piece of graffiti featured a swastika and the phrase, “Hail [sic] Hitler.”

Another read, “Roblox club declares war on Gladstone. Prepare to be gassed.”

Roblox is a gaming site that includes forums that touch on white nationalism.

The graffiti were quickly covered up.

“It is important to me and to us that those words and images were quickly painted over as they have no place at this school, in this community, or in this country,” Parker wrote.

“The words that are important to us at Gladstone are words like…respect, understanding, tolerance, and empathy … words and actions that demonstrate an inclusive and diverse culture.”

MP Don Davies took to social media to condemn the graffiti.

A similar incident took place at a Vancouver high school in December.

Offensive graffiti was found on the outside doors and walls of Lord Byng Secondary.

Phrases like “Grab her by the p***y” and “There’s only 2 genders” adorned the school as well as trans-phobic language directed toward a specific school staff member.

– With files from Sean Boynton