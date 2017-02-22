Okanagan community refuses motel new operating licence

LAKE COUNTRY, B.C. – Council has unanimously voted to refuse the Airport Inn Lakeside a new business permit for 2017.

Citing compliance issues with the B.C. Building Code and local bylaws, council agreed with the District of Lake Country’s staff report.

Health and safety risks were at issue, said district community development manager Jamie McEwan Monday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Airport Inn Lakeside owner Raif Fleihan pleaded with council for his business licence renewal.

Fleihan told council he wanted to continue working with them, but they refused to allow him to operate with deficiencies.

Global News learned the Airport Inn Lakeside was having issues with the B.C. Safety Authority in June 2016.

At that time, electrical issues at the hotel’s site were of concern.

A former long-term resident of the motel came forward to Global News complaining of bed bug bites he said were acquired during his stay.

At that time, Interior Health said while bed bugs are a nuisance, they are not considered a health risk under B.C. laws.

The Airport Inn Lakeside motel was assembled on the Lake Country property in 1993, having been moved from Burtch Road at Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. It used to be known as the Stetson Motel.

Neighbours complained about the structure to Global News in 1995, saying the site was in disarray.

The owner made few improvements to the collection of buildings since then, but was working on renovations when Global News returned to the site in 2016.

At that time, the District of Lake Country put a halt to work as no permits had been issued.

Fleihan denies the allegations of health and safety infractions. He left Tuesday night’s meeting refusing comment to Global News.