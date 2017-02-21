World
February 21, 2017 10:46 pm
Updated: February 21, 2017 10:47 pm

Suspects in killing of Kim Jong-un’s brother wiped toxin on his face: police

By Staff The Associated Press

A first look at surveillance video of the attack on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother. Kim Jong Nam was hit with a toxic liquid and died in a Malaysian airport on Monday. Four people have been arrested and Interpol is searching for four others. As Shirlee Engel reports, a sophisticated assassination plot appears to be unraveling.

Malaysia’s police chief says the two female suspects in the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother at Kuala Lumpur’s airport were trained to wipe toxin on his face, then wash their hands.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said Wednesday that North Koreans placed the toxin on the hands of the two women, one Indonesian and one Vietnamese. He said the North Korean suspect who gave them the toxin is in custody and Malaysian authorities are seeking seven others, including two Khalid announced Wednesday.

He said four of the North Korean suspects fled to their home country but three others were believed to still be in Malaysia, including an embassy worker and an employee of state airline Air Koryo.

Khalid referred to the victim, Kim Jong Nam, as Kim Chol, the name on his passport.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

