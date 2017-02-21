Politics
February 21, 2017 8:50 pm
Updated: February 21, 2017 8:51 pm

Man sentenced for voter fraud in a state that voted for Donald Trump

By Staff The Associated Press

Fox News' Bill O'Reilly presses U.S. President Donald Trump on his statements of alleged voter fraud without data backing up his claims.

Authorities say a Scottsdale, Ariz. man has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and 160 hours of community restitution for false voter registration.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Alan Faygenblat electronically filed a fraudulent voter registration application with the county Recorder’s Office last September.

Faygenblat says he wanted to prove a point and show that the county’s voter registration process is flawed.

Prosecutors say Faygenblat falsely claimed he was currently a citizen of the United States and was born in New York.

READ MORE: Voter fraud, Mr. President? Prove it now, says U.S. election regulator

By providing false information, prosecutors say Faygenblat was able to obtain a voter registration card and posted the details of his actions on social media.

They say an investigation confirmed Faygenblat was not a United States citizen, but rather a legal resident from Israel.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

