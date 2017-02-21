Controversy in Sicamous over Bruhn Bridge replacement

The Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous has been around for more than a half-century and provincial officials have started to plan for replacing the aging two-lane bridge.

The province is proposing three different options. The first two options would see the existing bridge replaced with either a six- or a five-lane bridge.

But it’s the third option that’s generating all the controversy. That proposal calls for a new four-lane Bruhn Bridge and for a second two-lane bridge to be built to the south at Main Street.

Some are worried that would bring too much traffic to Main Street.

“My biggest concern is the viability of our downtown. I think that the walk-ability of our town needs to be maintained,” said Judy Moore, a Sicamous resident who opposes the two-bridge solution.

Some are also concerned about what would happen to the public space and boat dock that are currently at the end of Main Street where the bridge would connect.

“If they build a bridge there nobody said anything about the park being replaced there [or] the public dock. We are going to lose a jewel,” said local business owner Richard Chmilar.

However, Sicamous mayor Terry Rysz said the public boat dock won’t be lost if the second bridge at Main Street is built. He said the dock would be removed during construction and replaced after the new bridge was built.

Opponents of the second bridge are concerned Sicamous would end up paying to maintain the second span.

A petition opposing the two-bridge solution is being circulated.

“We started the petition because a lot of people feel like they are not being heard,” said Moore.

Despite the controversy, Rysz said he prefers the two-bridge option.

“I think for first responders, our ambulance service, our fire department the response time could be cut back,” said Rysz.

“I think for the downtown core it would bring traffic and hopefully we can build the downtown core up.”

The District of Sicamous said if the two-bridge option is chosen, the second bridge should be considered an arterial highway and the province should be responsible for its up-keep.

“This council is not interested in downloading any cost to the taxpayers for the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge even if it involves a second crossing,” Sicamous town manager Evan Parliament said.

The province isn’t saying when it will decide which of the three proposals for replacing the Bruhn Bridge will move forward.

The District of Sicamous is hosting a town hall on the issue Tuesday night from 6:00 to 8:00 .p.m. at Eagle River Secondary School.

The earliest construction might begin on the bridge would be 2019.

The province said, in feedback forms, 32 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with the two bridge option, while 67 per cent somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed with it.