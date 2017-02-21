Edmonton police warn public about man they believe ‘will commit another violent offence’

Police issued a statement Tuesday afternoon to warn the public about a convicted violent offender. They say they have “reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Timothy Preddy, 51, has a history of violence including “intimate partner violence,” according to police.

They said he will be living in the Edmonton area and they are seeking a recognizance order on him, adding he will be closely-monitored by the EPS behavioural assessment unit.

Preddy has been released but under a number of court-ordered conditions including that he:

•Must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

•Must abstain from the purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol and drugs, including marijuana

•Must not be found in any tavern, bar, lounge, nightclub or any establishment where the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol

•Must not associate, directly or indirectly, with any person known to have a criminal record or awaiting criminal prosecution without prior approval

•Must not own, possess, carry or have in a place of residence any weapons.

The EPS said it decided to issue the warning after considering privacy concerns but believes that “it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”

In 2008, Preddy – who is from Edmonton – was accused of holding two women against their will in Valemount, B.C.

He was charged with forcible confinement after police said they found a woman running down a street with her hands bound behind her back. Police then checked a nearby motorhome and found another woman who had been tied-up with an electrical cord.

They added the warning was intended to give Edmontonians a chance to take “suitable precautionary measures” but warned against people taking any form of vigilante action.

Preddy is 6’2″ and 234 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Preddy can contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.