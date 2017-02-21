26-year-old man charged after Montreal mosque vandalized
A 26-year-old man has been charged with mischief against a place of worship after a Montreal mosque was the target of vandalism early Tuesday.
Montreal Police confirm that Gavin Johnson appeared in court on the single charge.
Calls came in to 9-1-1 after 3:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance at the Tawuba mosque on Ontario Street E. near Fullum Street.
Officers found broken windows at the front and side of the building and arrested a man nearby.
The incident follows a similar one on Feb. 2, when the Khadijah mosque in the southwest part of the city was also hit by vandalism.
A 50-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to one count of public mischief in that case and is currently undergoing a psychiatric examination.
