26-year-old man charged after Montreal mosque vandalized

A 26-year-old man has been charged with mischief against a place of worship after a Montreal mosque was the target of vandalism early Tuesday.

Montreal Police confirm that Gavin Johnson appeared in court on the single charge.

A 26 y-o man got arrested for vandalizing a mosque on Ontario st., near Fullum in Montreal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/D9WKBpFYk0 — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 21, 2017

READ MORE: Montreal mosque vandalized: ‘It’s being investigated as a hate crime’

Calls came in to 9-1-1 after 3:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance at the Tawuba mosque on Ontario Street E. near Fullum Street.

Officers found broken windows at the front and side of the building and arrested a man nearby.

READ MORE: Montreal man charged with mischief after vandalism at Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque

The incident follows a similar one on Feb. 2, when the Khadijah mosque in the southwest part of the city was also hit by vandalism.

A 50-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to one count of public mischief in that case and is currently undergoing a psychiatric examination.