‘Dump and repeat’: Moncton contractors working around the clock to clear snow

Moncton has seen more than 115 centimetres of snow fall in the past two weeks after winter storms brought large amounts to the city, resulting in various companies being contracted to help get rid of it all.

And even for those contractors, the job has been tiring.

“Fight traffic, go get loaded, and then go dump and repeat,” said Dale Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons is just one of the drivers who hauls for one of the contracted companies hired to remove snow. He’s spent 12-15 hours in his truck each day.

“It’s been hectic, 24 hours a day is what we’ve been running,” said Jodi Smith with Phillips Brothers Excavation.

“Peak time we’d have 15 trucks out approximately and then we would have out loaders with the blowers and then we’d have loaders with the blade wings.”

The added hours has meant a good thing for some people, as the company had to hire between 25-30 new employees.

The companies hired take the snow to the city’s snow dump, with about half the amount that fell in the past week already deposited at the site. But there’s still more snow to be dropped off with the white stuff still lining streets and sidewalks.

Smith said trying to stay ahead of the snowfall has been a challenge, so they will try to work at night when possible.

“That’s easier for us to do at night cause there’s not as much traffic and do it a lot quicker and get more properties done for our private individual sites have been waiting for us to get to their snow,” Smith said.

The crews may get a bit of help however as temperatures are expected to stay above 0 C with much of the week reaching the mid to high single digits according to Environment Canada, which could mean the snow may turn to water leaving less to clean up.