Dream catcher travelling workshop aims to inspire Pincher Creek kids

The Dream Catcher Workshop is travelling to one community in each province and territory to inspire kids through art, drama and games. Pincher Creek is the fourth stop on the tour.

During these one-day workshops, kids work with indigenous and non-indigenous facilitators to share hopes for their futures and the for the future of Canada.

“They’re thinking about how to save the earth, how to protect the environment for their children they haven’t even had yet,” said Mary Francis Moore, facilitator and artist.

Moore will take those experiences from each province and territory to write a musical production that will travel across the country in the summer to help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

“We’re going to talk about sense of place… Sense of communication… And your narrative is what you’ve got going for you and if you don’t like it, you can change it,” she said.

The workshop also teaches the kids how to make a dream catcher.

Artist Nick Huard is collecting about 300 to make a giant one to display the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

“Every province and territory will have a four-foot-diameter dream catcher,” Huard said. “From those four footers, we will hang the dream catchers from the children and all of those 13 four footers will make one big hoop for Canada.”

“The fact that this is going (to all) 10 provinces and three territories… It’s jut really cool,” Shelley Hewhe said.

The nine-year-old is excited to not only be making her first ever dream catcher, but also sharing her dream at a national level.

“My dream is for peace on earth… So there is no fighting and everyone is nice to each other,” Hewhe said.

“We were told to bring in an object so I brought in my anti-bullying bracelet.”