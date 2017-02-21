RCMP looking for suspect in road rage incident
Alberta RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a frightening road rage incident near Balzac in early February.
Police said Tuesday the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 566, just north of Calgary.
A family driving on the highway encountered a vehicle that began tailgating them at various speeds and flashing its high beams.
Eventually both vehicles came to a stop and the male driver of the other vehicle pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the the family’s vehicle, police said.
The family quickly fled the scene and called police.
Police have released a composite drawing of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was driving.
It’s described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. It was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.
Police said there were at least two occupants, but the male suspected of driving the vehicle was described as:
- in his 40s
- little black moustache
- indented cheeks
- mole on his left cheek
- wearing black ball cap
RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Mark Matheson of the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.