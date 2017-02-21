RCMP looking for suspect in road rage incident

Alberta RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a frightening road rage incident near Balzac in early February.

Police said Tuesday the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 566, just north of Calgary.

A family driving on the highway encountered a vehicle that began tailgating them at various speeds and flashing its high beams.

Eventually both vehicles came to a stop and the male driver of the other vehicle pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the the family’s vehicle, police said.

The family quickly fled the scene and called police.

Police have released a composite drawing of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was driving.

It’s described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. It was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.

Police said there were at least two occupants, but the male suspected of driving the vehicle was described as:

in his 40s

little black moustache

indented cheeks

mole on his left cheek

wearing black ball cap

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Mark Matheson of the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.