Kienan LaFrance brings Grey Cup home to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — As much as the city was pulling for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to capture the Grey Cup last year, it still ended up celebrating. After all, the Ottawa Redblacks’ victory was also a win for one of Winnipeg’s own.

“Being able to bring it back here to share with those who have been part of my journey makes it more enjoyable,” Kienan LaFrance said.

The 25-year-old returned to his old high school, Sturgeon Heights Collegiate, on Tuesday to share the trophy he won with Ottawa. Helping to celebrate the Winnipegger’s first CFL championship were some of his earliest fans.

“His first football game was with the St. James Rods,” Ed Purvis said. “He played at the same time as my second grandson. I’ve followed Kienan’s football career ever since.”

The running back put up 163 yards off 37 carries in 16 games last season. He also caught 12 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. LaFrance though saved his biggest performance for the Eastern Final against the Edmonton Eskimos. The former Manitoba Bison rushed for 157 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown to send the Redblacks to the 104th Grey Cup.

“It didn’t seem real at all but now it’s starting to soak in,” LaFrance said.

His named isn’t on the Grey Cup just yet but will soon go on with the rest of the Redblacks. This upcoming season though, LaFrance will be wearing a different colour. One that’s not quite so liked in his hometown. LaFrance will play for the Saskacthewan Roughriders after signing with the team as a free agent.

Looks like there's gonna be a lot more green in my wardrobe ✅ https://t.co/AxeRFvqXJk — Kienan LaFrance (@KDidely) February 15, 2017

“People are already taking shots,” LaFrance said. “There’s going to be a good opportunity out there for me. I’m excited to see what we can do and hopefully bring the Roughriders a cup.”

A party most Winnipeggers will hate to see but will certainly join in.