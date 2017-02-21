Saskatchewan Roughriders sign free-agent linebacker Glenn Love to deal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American linebacker Glenn Love on Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound Love spent the last four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He started two of the 10 regular-season games he appeared in last year, registering 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and 21 special-teams tackles.

Love started for Calgary in the playoffs and had 10 tackles in the club’s 39-33 overtime loss to Ottawa in the Grey Cup game.

In 44 career regular-season contests, Love has 56 tackles and 57 special-teams tackles.