This video from the Shuswap proves people are not the only ones who have trouble walking on icy streets and sidewalks.

A Salmon Arm resident shot this video Tuesday morning in the Hillcrest area of a young moose visiting the neighbourhood.

It was momentarily brought to a standstill by an icy patch. It eventually gains some traction and walks right by the woman’s window — perhaps heading back into the woods where it is presumably easier to get around.