Police seek suspect after man and woman assaulted in home on Alberta’s Blood Tribe Reserve

The Blood Tribe Police Service is asking for public help after a violent assault in a home on the southern Alberta reserve that happened Sunday.

At about 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of several people forcing their way into a home and attacking a man and injuring a woman.

A 28-year-old man was found with “severe head injuries from being assaulted with a weapon,” Insp. Joseph Brown said in a statement.

The victim was taken to Cardston Hospital, Lethbridge hospital and then flown to Calgary’s Foothills hospital by STARS Air Ambulance for emergency surgery. He remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was treated on scene for her injuries, police said.

Blood Tribe police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403‐737‐3800, email at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS). They said if information provided leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Blood Tribe Reserve is located about 60 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.