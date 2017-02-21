Convicted killer in Lukas Strasser-Hird swarming death applies for bail 3rd time pending appeal

One of the men convicted in the brutal swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird is once again seeking bail.

On Tuesday, Assmar Shlah applied for bail for a third time pending his appeal.

In June, a Calgary jury found Shlah guilty of second-degree murder in the swarming death of 18-year-old Strasser-Hird. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Strasser-Hird was kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Justice Brian O’Ferrall has denied two prior requests for bail since he was convicted. He has reserved ruling on the latest application for release.

The jury also found Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the incident, while Joch Pouk was found guilty of manslaughter.

Cabrera was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Pouk was sentenced to seven years, but was given credit for time already served. He is eligible for parole in two years.

Both Cabrera and Pouk have also filed appeals of their convictions and sentences.

A warrant remains out for Nathan Gervais. He is accused of first-degree-murder in the case. He was out on bail when he disappeared right before the trial.