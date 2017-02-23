Festival do voyageur
February 23, 2017 6:28 pm
Updated: February 23, 2017 6:38 pm

Photos: Winnipeggers share their plaid with #GlobalVoyageur

By Global News

Winner of the Wear Your Plaid contest, Darren Skog, stands with his wife, Angela and son Avery.

@DarrenSkog / Twitter
WINNIPEG — With a show of plaid, Winnipeggers embraced plaid shirt day to help kick off opening day of Festival du Voyageur. In addition to slipping into their favourite piece of plaid, lots took to social media as part of Global News’ Show us Your Plaid contest.

Darren Skog was randomly chosen as this year’s winner! His prize package includes four day passes, a hoodie, a sash and other merchandise.

To enter you needed to post a photo of yourself wearing a plaid shirt and share it on social media, either through Twitter, Instagram or our Facebook page with the hashtag, #GlobalVoyageur.

Here’s a gallery of some other people who took to social media to share their plaid shirt pictures. Thanks to all who took part!

rpiscilla6-instagram

rpiscilla6 / Instagram

simon-normandeautwitter

@Ledraveur39 / Twitter

andre-m-twitter

@Dre05_ / Twitter

andymead73-instagram

@andymead73 / Instagram

blair-lee-twitter

@MissMollyMay77 / Twitter

cathy-k-twitter

@MissMollyMay77 / Twitter

david-henderson-facebook

David Henderson / Facebook

divaglamma-twitter

@Divaglama / Twitter

diana-hawkins-facebook

Diana Hawkins / Facebook

erinbrie2-instagram

erinbrie2 / Instagram

estelle-marie-bedard-facebook

Estelle Marie Bedard / Facebook

jeremie-robin-twitter

@Sabadecade / Twitter

karen-mcrae-twitter

@76chickenlittle / Twitter

kat-vee-facebook

Kat Vee / Facebook

laura-muir-twitter

@lola234 / Twitter

laura-west-facebook

Laura West / Facebook

melissa-weinholdt-kuusela-facebook

Melissa Weinholdt Kuusela / Facebook

randi-allyson-facebook

Randi Allyson / Facebook

katie-dangerfield-twitter

@kdangerfield / Twitter

Festival do voyageur
GlobalVoyageur
Plaid
Wear Your Plaid

