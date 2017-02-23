Photos: Winnipeggers share their plaid with #GlobalVoyageur

WINNIPEG — With a show of plaid, Winnipeggers embraced plaid shirt day to help kick off opening day of Festival du Voyageur. In addition to slipping into their favourite piece of plaid, lots took to social media as part of Global News’ Show us Your Plaid contest.

Darren Skog was randomly chosen as this year’s winner! His prize package includes four day passes, a hoodie, a sash and other merchandise.

To enter you needed to post a photo of yourself wearing a plaid shirt and share it on social media, either through Twitter, Instagram or our Facebook page with the hashtag, #GlobalVoyageur.

Here’s a gallery of some other people who took to social media to share their plaid shirt pictures. Thanks to all who took part!