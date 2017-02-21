Lethbridge police investigating after assault sends man to hospital

Lethbridge police are investigating an aggravated assault that sent a 24-year-old man to hospital last weekend.

Police said they responded to reports of a physical altercation taking place just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of 5 Avenue N.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he remained in serious but stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said evidence gathered so far suggests it was a targeted crime and the parties involved are known to one another.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has any other information about the crime to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.