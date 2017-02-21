51-year-old Regina man charged with indecent exposure, distributing intimate images without consent

A 51-year-old Regina man is facing 22 charges after police investigated indecent acts that allegedly occurred in the Heritage and Centre Square neighbourhoods.

According to Regina police, between Nov. 30, 2016 and Jan. 15, officers received complaints of a man involved in indecent acts. In most of the cases, police said a man would approach a parked car with a woman inside, then expose his genitals and masturbate.

During the investigation, police said they also found 12 “intimate” images posted in public places around the city, mostly stapled to signs. The images were allegedly posted without the victim’s consent.

Police said they began investigating after the first report on Nov. 30, but were not able to identify a suspect and gather enough evidence to charge the individual until Feb. 17.

Gregory Stopanski, 51, is facing nine charges of indecent acts and 12 charges of distributing intimate images without consent. He is also charged with one count of breach of a peace bond.

Stopanski appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning.