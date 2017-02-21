Silver Star stakeholders unite

Silver Star Mountain Resort and the Splatsin First Nation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that’s expected to help the mountain move into the future.

The MOU sets out a process for communications and collaboration on protecting and enhancing cultural resources in the resort area, northeast of Vernon. The agreement also facilitates discussions on economic opportunities for both the Splatsin community and the Resort.

Tsuqqwtsin (Silver Star Mountain area in Eastern Secwepemctsin dialect) is of cultural significance to Splatsin and the Secwepemc (Shuswap) people as it was an integral part of the seasonal round. Secwepemc people traveled to the mountain for various cultural activities that included hunting for wild food & medicine gathering.

Splatsin First Nation Chief Wayne Christian states that this Memorandum of Understanding is an opportunity to work together in promoting sustainable eco-tourism in the region while protecting and enhancing Secwepemc culture in the resort area.

Ken Derpak, SilverStar Managing Director is proud of the respect and relationship his team have with the Splatsin and the Secwepemc People. He says the MOU provides a framework to build a stronger Resort Community with a key Strategic Partnership in Silver Star.