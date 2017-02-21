Crime
February 21, 2017

RCMP looking for man after hate message written in snow outside Red Deer Islamic Center

Emily Mertz

Red Deer RCMP release a photo of a man who allegedly wrote hateful messages in the snow outside an Islamic centre.

Courtesy: Red Deer RCMP
Red Deer RCMP have released a photo, hoping to identify a man who was caught on camera writing a hate message in the snow outside the Red Deer Islamic Center on Sunday.

Mounties were called to investigate at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 19.

They said a man approached the stairs to the centre and “wrote a hateful message in the snow, signing it ‘E.K.'”

RCMP said the building itself was not damaged. However, “public incitement of hatred is defined as everyone who, by communicating statements, promotes hatred against any identifiable group.”

Therefore, the RCMP said the incident at the centre is considered a hate crime – “mischief to religious property under the Criminal Code of Canada.”

The Criminal Code of Canada defines a hate crime as a crime motivated by hate based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or any other similar factor.

READ MORE: #StopHateAB website tracks hate-related incidents in Alberta 

A man can be seen on camera approaching and leaving from the north, RCMP said.

The suspect is described as wearing a hooded sweater and ball cap under a jacket, light coloured pants and dark running shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at (403) 343-5575.

