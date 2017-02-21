Politics
February 21, 2017 12:19 pm

François Legault confirms receipt of threatening letters against Nathalie Roy

By Staff La Presse Canadienne

In this 2015 file photo, Quebec CAQ leader François Legault speaks as CAQ MNA Nathalie Roy, left, looks on. Legault confirmed Tuesday that Roy has received threatening letters that she attributed to extremist religious followers, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press
The leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), François Legault, confirmed Tuesday that the minister Nathalie Roy has received threatening letters that she attributed to extremist religious followers.

The Journal de Quebec revealed the information in its Tuesday edition. They attribute these threats to the positions taken by Montarville MNA.

When questioned on the topic, while meeting the press in Montreal to announce the nomination Sonia LeBel as assistant director of his cabinet, Legault said that the information had immediately been handed over to the Sûreté du Québec.

Legault added that no other CAQ minister received threatening letters.

According to the Journal, the message received by Roy stated an ‘unacceptable’ treatment of ‘muslims’ by the CAQ. The author added that Roy should stop her anti-muslim propaganda. ‘We have the means to defend ourselves and we will do it to counter your propaganda,’ the writer said.

© 2017 La Presse Canadienne

