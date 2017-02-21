McDonald’s all-day breakfast launches across Canada

Breakfast for dinner just became a much more viable option for fast food lovers as McDonald’s Canada officially launched its all-day breakfast today (Feb. 21) starting at 11:01 a.m.

With menu items like scrambled egg wraps, oatmeal, hash browns and BLT bagels — including (of course) its beloved Egg McMuffin sandwich — 1,100 McDonald’s locations across Canada will undoubtedly be inundated with breakfast-loving patrons well into the afternoon.

WATCH: McDonald’s Canada warns all products may now come in contact with nuts

“Folks are looking for and have been looking for this kind of offering for the longest time,” said John Betts, McDonald’s Canada CEO. “We know we’re going to do well with it.”

The company first tested the waters of extended breakfast hours midway through 2016 at its two standalone McCafé restaurants in Toronto. It then rolled out all-day breakfast at 17 locations across Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec earlier this year.

Betts said the introduction of the program was partly spurred by Twitter requests for all-day breakfast that have come through by the thousands over the last year.

Today, the anticipation on social media was palpable.

What's this I hear about #AllDayBreakfast at @McDonalds? The lord answered my prayers 🙏🏿 — Edmond (@ed_thom) February 21, 2017

I now know what's going on.#AllDayBreakfast is here. My god, Canada. We finally got it. Thank you. 👌 — Justin (@ThePickMan236) February 21, 2017

Today is the day, #AllDayBreakfast at @McDonalds what we have all been waiting for! — flvnjak (@Flvnjak) February 21, 2017

Yaa! As of today we can all sleep in and still get an egg mcmuffin.

Some people are dancing in their quilts. @allisondore #alldaybreakfast — Roger Anderson (@Roger0Anderson) February 21, 2017

For some, however, knowing that a McDonald’s breakfast is an option at any time of the day poses some concerns about restraint.

The good news is experts say a trip to McD’s doesn’t have to be a shame-inducing outing, especially if you’re going for breakfast.

Perhaps surprisingly, the number-one item on the menu for offering a complete and healthy breakfast is the famous Egg McMuffin.

“The sandwich only has 300 calories and it offers 17 grams of satiety-providing protein,” Christine M. Palumbo, a Chicago area registered dietitian and nutrition communications consultant said to Eat This, Not That! online nutrition hub. “I stick with the whole egg sandwich because the yolk contains carotenoids, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.”

READ MORE: McDonald’s, A&W to launch all-day breakfast nationwide in February

If you’re looking to shave off a few calories, the Egg White Delight McMuffin only clocks in at 250 calories, while the Breakfast Burrito and Fruit & Maple oatmeal both amount to 290 calories. The lowest calorie options are an English muffin with butter and the hash browns, each worth 170 and 160 calories, respectively. However, nutritionists caution that in many cases, the sodium counts on these items veer dangerously high with respect to the daily recommended intake.

Among the worst breakfast offenders are the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel and the Sausage Biscuit with Egg, both of which have more than half a day’s allotment of saturated fat and nearly half a day’s allowance of sodium.

With this in mind, experts advise patrons to choose wisely. But don’t fret about feeling guilty later.

“We think of quick-serve restaurants too simply, and we paint them too black-and-white,” Roberta Duyff, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide said to Health. “Be smart about what you’re choosing. Be judicious, and you can do fine at McDonald’s.”

So go on, and enjoy.

With files from The Canadian Press